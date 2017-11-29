West Brom appoint Alan Pardew as new manager - club statement

West Bromwich Albion appointed Alan Pardew as manager on a two-and-a-half year contract, the Premier League club said in a statement on Wednesday.

REUTERS: West Bromwich Albion appointed Alan Pardew as manager on a two-and-a-half year contract, the Premier League club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Pardew returns to management for the first time since being sacked by Crystal Palace in December 2016 and replaces Tony Pulis at West Brom.

Pulis was sacked earlier this month with West Brom hovering just above the relegation zone after four straight league defeats.

"I'm thrilled with the opportunity Albion have provided and looking forward to getting to work with what I consider to be a talented group of players," Pardew said on the club website. (www.wba.co.uk)

"The immediate challenge will be to get the results we need to pull ourselves up the table. But I'm aware that while I'm joining one of the great, traditional clubs of English football, it is one determined to go forward in the Premier League."

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Advertisement