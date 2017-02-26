Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

West Brom come from behind to beat sloppy Bournemouth

Bournemouth paid the price for sloppy defending as they lost 2-1 at West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, leaving Eddie Howe's men still searching for their first win of 2017.

  • Posted 26 Feb 2017 01:25
Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 25/2/17 Bournemouth's Joshua King Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 25/2/17 Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings heads at goal Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 25/2/17 West Bromwich Albion's Allan Nyom in action with Bournemouth's Joshua King Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 25/2/17 West Bromwich Albion's Ben Foster in action Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 25/2/17 West Bromwich Albion's Ben Foster with team mates after the match Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 25/2/17 West Bromwich Albion's Ben Foster in action Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 25/2/17 West Bromwich Albion's Ben Foster in action Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 25/2/17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe applauds fans after the game Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 25/2/17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe applauds fans after the game Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 25/2/17 West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis with Referee Mark Clattenburg Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic
prev
next

REUTERS: Bournemouth paid the price for sloppy defending as they lost 2-1 at West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, leaving Eddie Howe's men still searching for their first win of 2017.

Josh King gave Bournemouth the lead from the penalty spot in the fifth minute after Allan Nyom bundled over Ryan Fraser, but Craig Dawson equalised for the home side shortly after with a shot that took a deflection off Charlie Daniels.

A mistake from Artur Boruc led to West Brom's second goal, which Gareth McAuley stabbed home from close range in the 22nd minute after the Bournemouth keeper failed to deal with a corner.

Ben Foster made two stunning saves in stoppage-time to protect West Brom's lead and they stayed eighth in the table. Bournemouth are 14th, five points clear of the relegation zone.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

- Reuters