West Brom sign Scottish winger Burke from Leipzig

REUTERS: West Bromwich Albion have signed Scotland international Oliver Burke from Germany's RB Leipzig, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 20-year-old winger joins Tony Pulis's squad on a five-year deal after featuring 25 times in the league last season for Leipzig, who finished runners-up to Bayern Munich.

Burke became the most expensive Scottish player in signing for the German side from Nottingham Forest for a reported 13 million pounds in August last year.

Local media said on Friday West Brom had shelled out around 15 million pounds to bring him back to England.

"I feel like it is a time for me to move on and play more games," Burke said in a statement. "I'm here, I want to impress and I want my name to be first on the team sheet."

