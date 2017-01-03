West Brom will spend wisely during January transfers - Pulis

REUTERS: West Bromwich Albion will not pay over the odds to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window, manager Tony Pulis has said.

Manchester United have rejected West Brom's 18 million pounds offer to buy midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin and Pulis has insisted that his club will only look to add to the squad within a tight budget.

"We have to try and maintain this and also bring a couple of players in. We're working hard behind the scenes to bring a couple of players in," Pulis told reporters after West Brom defeated Hull City 3-1 on Monday.

"I've been here nearly two years and the club has improved, but it has been slow. That's what happens at clubs like this.

"We're not going to throw a load of money away and do something stupid which puts the club at risk - we're going to do it within the budget."

After consecutive league wins against Southampton and Hull, the West Midlands club will host Derby County in the FA Cup third-round clash on Saturday before visiting Tottenham Hotspur on Jan. 14.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)