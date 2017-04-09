Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

West Ham record much-needed win to ease relegation fears

WEST HAM UNITED 1 SWANSEA CITY 0

  • Posted 09 Apr 2017 00:10
  • Updated 09 Apr 2017 01:15
Britain Football Soccer - West Ham United v Swansea City - Premier League - London Stadium - 8/4/17 Swansea City's Lukasz Fabianski makes a save Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Ham United v Swansea City - Premier League - London Stadium - 8/4/17 West Ham United's Darren Randolph and James Collins in action Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Ham United v Swansea City - Premier League - London Stadium - 8/4/17 West Ham United's Mark Noble celebrates after the match Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Ham United v Swansea City - Premier League - London Stadium - 8/4/17 Swansea City's Kyle Naughton applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Ham United v Swansea City - Premier League - London Stadium - 8/4/17 Swansea City's Luciano Narsingh shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Ham United v Swansea City - Premier League - London Stadium - 8/4/17 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Ham United v Swansea City - Premier League - London Stadium - 8/4/17 West Ham United's Mark Noble in action with Swansea City's Jack Cork Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Ham United v Swansea City - Premier League - London Stadium - 8/4/17 West Ham United's Cheikhou Kouyate celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates and fans Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Ham United v Swansea City - Premier League - London Stadium - 8/4/17 West Ham United's Darren Randolph celebrates after Cheikhou Kouyate scored their first goal Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Ham United v Swansea City - Premier League - London Stadium - 8/4/17 West Ham United's Cheikhou Kouyate scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Ham United v Swansea City - Premier League - London Stadium - 8/4/17 West Ham United's Michail Antonio receives medical attention after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic
prev
next

REUTERS: WEST HAM UNITED 1 SWANSEA CITY 0

West Ham United ended a run of five successive defeats with a 1-0 Premier League win against Swansea City on Saturday to ease their growing relegation fears.

The hosts tested Lukasz Fabianski numerous times in a bright opening before Cheikhou Kouyate struck with a thumping low drive just before the break.

Swansea, who are now without a win in five games, improved marginally after halftime but were only able to create a few half-chances as West Ham held on to register a much-needed victory.

West Ham's first win since early February saw them climb to 14th with 36 points. Swansea still sit in the relegation zone, in 18th place on 28 points.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward; Editing by Ian Chadband)

- Reuters