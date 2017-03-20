West Ham's Antonio to miss England duty with injury

REUTERS: Michail Antonio's hopes of earning a first England cap this month have been dashed by a hamstring injury that has forced the West Ham United winger's withdrawal from the squad for fixtures against Germany and Lithuania.

The 26-year-old reported the injury following West Ham's 3-2 Premier League defeat against Leicester City on Saturday.

"Antonio was withdrawn from the squad after being assessed by both the Hammers' and the England medical teams and will remain at Rush Green during the international break," the club said in a statement.

England, who have no plans to replace Antonio, are scheduled to play Germany in a friendly in Dortmund on Wednesday before facing Lithuania at Wembley in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)