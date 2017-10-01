West Ham's Bilic 'fed-up' talking about his future as boss

REUTERS: The speculation surrounding his job is not affecting how West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic goes about it but he has acknowledged he is "fed up" with talking about his future.

Substitute Diafra Sakho scored a dramatic 89th-minute winner to secure a 1-0 Premier League home victory over Swansea City on Saturday to earn his side's second win of the season and ease some of the manager's stress.

"I feel it (the pressure on my job)," Bilic, whose side were booed by their own crowd at half-time, told British media. "It didn't start today. The speculation, not only about me but there are always a few names and those names are changing.

"I'm only fed up about talking about that on a weekly basis.

"Of course it's not very pleasant but all I can concentrate on and all I can do is try and win games. We've done it today. Not in a great style.

"The way we approached the game, the way the media approached the game, you know must win.

"We've done the job. Look, I'm the first to say we have to do better, we can do better and we will do better."

West Ham, who began the season with three losses and are two points above the drop zone, travel to Burnley when the Premier League returns following the international break.

