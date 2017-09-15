West Ham's Bilic banks on confidence ahead of West Brom clash

West Ham United have regained belief after their first Premier League win of the season and must build on it when they visit West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, manager Slaven Bilic has said.

The East London club began their campaign poorly with three straight away defeats before downing Huddersfield Town 2-0 at home on Monday to ease the pressure on the manager.

"It was so important to win the game but we have to continue like that," the Croatian told the club's website (www.whufc.com) on Thursday.

"Yes, (confidence) is crucial. Confidence always comes and goes, but class is permanent.

"It's important for a manager and we should have it now. If it was the reason for the disappointing start, then it's an even bigger motivation for us on Saturday.

"We have to use the momentum. We were in a position we didn't like, and now we've won, we have got a boost. I'm expecting us ... to use our confidence on Saturday."

Bilic's side have lost only twice to West Brom in 13 Premier League meetings but both defeats have come at The Hawthorns.

West Brom have begun positively this season with two wins and a draw from four matches but were beaten 3-1 at Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)