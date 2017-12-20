West Ham's Lanzini banned for two games after FA reject appeal

REUTERS: West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini became the second player to be retrospectively banned for simulation after the Football Association rejected his appeal against "successful deception of a match official" in Saturday's 3-0 win over Stoke City.

West Ham were awarded a penalty in the 18th minute after Lanzini went down in the box after what appeared to be minimal contact from Stoke's Erik Pieters. An independent regulatory panel found the charge proven at a hearing on Tuesday.

The Argentine midfielder will miss Tuesday's League Cup quarter-final against Arsenal, as well as Saturday's Premier League game at home to Newcastle United.

Everton striker Oumar Niasse was banned for two games following a similar incident against Crystal Palace last month.

