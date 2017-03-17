West Ham's Noble to miss Leicester clash

REUTERS: West Ham United captain Mark Noble will miss the Premier League clash at home against champions Leicester City on Saturday with injury, manager Slaven Bilic has said.

Noble was playing through the pain of a leg injury he suffered against Chelsea earlier this month and aggravated the problem during last weekend's 3-2 league defeat at Bournemouth.

"A man can take only what he can take, basically. I spoke about that with him. He is not available for Saturday and after that we have an international break," Bilic told the British media on Thursday.

"I left it to him, his decision whether to go somewhere for a week and come back as strong as he was. I have no worries about Mark."

West Ham, who are 11th in the league, will be looking for their first win in five games this weekend.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)