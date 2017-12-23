West Ham skipper Noble ruled out of Newcastle game

West Ham United captain Mark Noble will miss Saturday's Premier League match against Newcastle United with a hamstring injury while winger Michail Antonio is a doubt with a calf problem, manager David Moyes said on Friday.

REUTERS: West Ham United captain Mark Noble will miss Saturday's Premier League match against Newcastle United with a hamstring injury while winger Michail Antonio is a doubt with a calf problem, manager David Moyes said on Friday.

Midfielder Noble injured his hamstring during the goalless draw with Arsenal last week and aggravated the problem after scoring the opener through a penalty in the 3-0 win over Stoke City.

"I think the big one is that Mark Noble won't be available for the weekend as he has a bit of a hamstring injury," Moyes told a news conference.

"We have a doubt with Michail Antonio, who couldn't play in the Carabao Cup tie at Arsenal in midweek as he had a bit of a calf injury. That gives us a question mark about him."

Senegal midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate is back after missing the last three league games with a hamstring injury, while goalkeeper Adrian could return in place of Joe Hart at the London Stadium.

West Ham are 15th in the table with 17 points and enjoying a good run of form under Moyes with wins over champions Chelsea and Stoke either side of a draw against Arsenal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The manager is hopeful of adding a few players to his squad in the January transfer window to improve their chances of pushing into the top half of the table.

"But there's no guarantees," Moyes said. "There are areas where we need to strengthen, but I would really like players who can go into the team. The most important players right now are the ones at West Ham.

"Football clubs should start their work immediately, come the next window. As managers we do need a couple of windows sometimes to get the right players in."

Newcastle are 18th in the league and on a four game losing streak going into the clash.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)