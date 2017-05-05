West Indies bowl out Pakistan for 81, win second test by 106 runs

West Indies scored a stunning victory when they bowled out Pakistan for 81 on the final day of the second test in Barbados on Thursday.

Shannon Gabriel took 5-11 as Pakistan crumbled in their second innings against an impressive West Indies pace attack at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

Captain Jason Holder chipped in with three wickets, while Alzarri Joseph picked up the other two to give West Indies victory by 106 runs.

The series, tied at 1-1, moves to Dominica for the deciding test starting on Wednesday.

