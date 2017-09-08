West Indies bowled out for 123 in first innings

LONDON: West Indies collapsed from 78 for two to 123 all out as England all-rounder Ben Stokes took six wickets to put the hosts in charge on day one of the third test at Lord's on Thursday.

Stokes finished with six for 22 to post his best test match figures. James Anderson took two for 31 to leave him on 499 test match wickets while Toby Roland-Jones also took two wickets.

The series is tied at 1-1.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)