West Indies win toss and bat at Lord's

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bat in the series-deciding third test against England at an overcast Lord's on Thursday.

LONDON: West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bat in the series-deciding third test against England at an overcast Lord's on Thursday.

The series is tied at 1-1 after West Indies recovered from a hammering in the first match at Edgbaston to win by five wickets at Headingley, their first test victory in England for 17 years.

West Indies, written off after conceding 19 wickets in a day to lose the opener, are chasing a surprise first series win in England since 1988.

England made one change from the side that lost at Headingley, bringing in Middlesex fast bowler Toby Roland-Jones for Chris Woakes. West Indies are unchanged.

England seamer James Anderson is three wickets away from becoming the sixth player to take at least 500 test wickets.

Teams

Advertisement

Advertisement

England: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Joe Root (captain), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Toby Roland-Jones, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Devendra Bishoo, Shannon Gabriel.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)