Williams back in Wales squad after Morgan injury blow

CARDIFF: Centre Scott Williams has been recalled to the Wales squad for their autumn international series after Tyler Morgan was ruled out with an ankle injury.

Williams, who has 48 caps but was surprisingly left out of coach Warren Gatland's initial squad, joined up with the team on Wednesday, Wales Rugby Union has confirmed.

"Tyler Morgan's ankle injury sustained in the fixture for the Dragons against the Ospreys last weekend will preclude him from taking any part of the Under Armour Series, with this in mind he will continue his management at his Region," WRU said in a press release.

Williams' omission from the original squad raised a number of eyebrows as he paid the price for a below-par performance against Samoa in the June international series.

Wales host Australia in Cardiff on Nov. 11, with home matches against Georgia, New Zealand and South Africa to follow on consecutive Saturdays thereafter.

