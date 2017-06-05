Williams set to face Lions, Perofeta gets first start

Sonny Bill Williams has been named to start at inside centre for the Auckland Blues against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park on Wednesday, while flyhalf Stephen Perofeta is set to make his first start for the Super Rugby side.

AUCKLAND: Sonny Bill Williams has been named to start at inside centre for the Auckland Blues against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park on Wednesday, while flyhalf Stephen Perofeta is set to make his first start for the Super Rugby side.

The Lions opened their 10-match tour of New Zealand with an unimpressive 13-7 win over a Provincial Barbarians side on Saturday and will need to up their game when they meet Tana Umaga's Blues.

The 31-year-old Williams, part of the All Blacks 2011 and 2015 World Cup winning squads, sustained a knee injury against the Waikato Chiefs on May 26 that kept him out of the Blues team that beat the Queensland Reds in Apia last Friday.

Umaga has tagged youngster TJ Faiane to step in for Williams should he not be ready to go against the Lions.

Perofeta made his Super Rugby debut in Samoa from the bench and was given the start against the Lions after Piers Francis flew out to join the England squad on their tour of Argentina.

"There's no doubt that this game is going to be a really special day for our players and our club to play against the British and Irish Lions," Umaga said in a statement.

"It is something that I experienced as a player and has remained with me."

All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu has dropped to the bench with Scott Scrafton coming back into the starting side, where he will partner Gerard Cowley-Tuioti in the second row.

Loose forward Jerome Kaino continues his recovery from knee surgery and misses out on Wednesday, but the blindside flanker is expected to be named in Steve Hansen's All Blacks squad on Thursday for their three tests against the Lions.

Akira Ioane will start in the number six jersey with Bristol-bound Steven Luatua remaining at the back of the scrum.

Blues: 15-Michael Collins, 14-Matt Duffie, 13-George Moala, 12-Sonny Bill Williams/TJ Faiane, 11-Rieko Ioane, 10-Stephen Perofeta, 9-Augustine Pulu, 8-Steven Luatua, 7-Blake Gibson, 6-Akira Ioane, 5-Scott Scrafton, 4-Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 3-Charlie Faumuina, 2-James Parsons (captain), 1-Ofa Tu'ungafasi

Replacements: 16-Hame Faiva, 17-Alex Hodgman, 18-Sione Mafileo, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Kara Pryor, 21-Sam Nock, 22-Ihaia West, 23-TJ Faiane/Melani Nanai

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)