Williams targets United win to get over derby woes

REUTERS: Everton defender Ashley Williams believes Tuesday's Premier League visit to Manchester United will be an opportunity to get over the Merseyside derby defeat and his side must be focused on delivering a result at Old Trafford.

Everton, who are seventh in the league, slumped to a 3-1 loss against third-placed Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday and Williams wants a quick return to winning ways against Jose Mourinho's side.

"There's always another game, and we're fortunate that there's a massive game to get up for just around the corner," Williams told the club website. (www.evertonfc.com)

"The loss against Liverpool hurt us a lot but... we just have to get over the derby and get fully focused (for Man United) because it's as important."

Despite their stuttering home form, fifth-placed United are on a 19-game unbeaten streak in the league.

United's leading scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who scored at Goodison Park earlier this season, will be back from suspension on Tuesday.

Williams said Everton would have to be on top of their game if they were to stop the Swedish international from scoring on his return from a three-match ban.

"Ibrahimovic has been one of the top strikers in the world for a number of years," Williams added.

"If you switch off he'll score or set someone up so it's a game where you have to stay fully focused for the entire 90 minutes."

A victory would lift Everton above United to fifth in the league on goal difference, although the home side would still have two games in hand.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)