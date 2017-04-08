Windies record highest ODI run chase in win over Pakistan

REUTERS: Jason Mohammed scored an unbeaten 91 off 58 balls as West Indies recorded their highest successful one-day international run chase to beat Pakistan in the first of a three-game series on Friday.

After Pakistan had scored 308 for five off 50 overs, with Mohammed Hafeez making 88 off 92 balls, West Indies clinched victory with six balls to spare, for the loss of six wickets at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

“This win gives us a lot of confidence. We need to play each game like a final,” West Indies captain Jason Holder said.

West Indies' previous highest successful run chase was 300.

