Woakes injury a concern for England, says Morgan

England captain Eoin Morgan said the side injury suffered by all-rounder Chris Woakes was a major concern after his team crushed Bangladesh by eight wickets in the opening game of the Champions Trophy on Thursday.

LONDON: England captain Eoin Morgan said the side injury suffered by all-rounder Chris Woakes was a major concern after his team crushed Bangladesh by eight wickets in the opening game of the Champions Trophy on Thursday.

Woakes bowled two overs before being forced off and Bangladesh racked up a competitive total of 305 for six before Joe Root's 133 not out guided England to an easy victory.

"It is a worry when he (Woakes) goes off the field and can't come back on and bowl," Morgan told a news conference.

"He's going to have a scan tonight. He's obviously been very impressive for us over the last couple of years - and a mainstay, very reliable guy. He would definitely be a loss if he couldn't play."

Root also suffered an injury scare when he damaged his calf early in his innings but he made light of the problem to post his highest one-day international score.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's all right - it looks like it's just a bit of cramp," Root said.

"I must not have eaten well enough this morning. I don't see it as too big an issue."

Opener Alex Hales made 95 and Morgan's 75 not out steered his team to victory with Root as England began their bid to win a first global 50-over title.

"Obviously, Alex continued his form," Morgan said. "Joe, unbelievable, as usual, and it was nice for me to get some runs as well."

BIG DISAPPOINTMENT

The major disappointment for England was another failure for opener Jason Roy, who was caught at short fine leg for one to continue his poor run and intensify the calls for in-form Jonny Bairstow to replace him in the side.

Morgan, however, said Roy will keep his place in the team for England's next match against New Zealand in Cardiff on Tuesday.

"I thought he (Roy) was terribly unlucky today," Morgan said.

"It was quite smart, bowling a slow ball, and brave ... a big gamble. That sort of stuff can happen. You can get out in that sort of fashion when you're short on runs. But, yes, certainly we believe in him."

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said his team had failed to score enough runs in favourable conditions.

"On this wicket we were a little bit short. In the middle patches we couldn't get any wickets and Root and Morgan took the game away from us," he said.

"We need more variety in our attack. We will think about playing an extra bowler."

(Editing by Ken Ferris)