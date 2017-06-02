Woakes out of Champions Trophy with side strain

England bowler Chris Woakes will miss the remainder of the Champions Trophy with a side strain he picked up in Thursday's tournament opener against Bangladesh, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

"A scan has confirmed that Chris Woakes sustained a left side strain in yesterday's ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh," the ECB said in a statement on Friday.

"The injury means Woakes will miss the rest of England's participation in the Champions Trophy."

The 28-year-old bowled just two overs before leaving the field as England cantered to an eight-wicket victory after chasing down a victory target of 306 with 16 balls to spare.

"An update on a replacement for the seamer for the remainder of the tournament will follow in due course," the ECB added.

