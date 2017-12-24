Wolves go seven points clear in Championship

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LONDON: Wolverhampton Wanderers, who last played in the Premier League in 2012, opened up a seven-point lead at the halfway stage of the Championship (second tier) on Saturday by beating Ipswich Town 1-0.

Ivan Cavaleiro scored the only goal to extend their lead at the top after Cardiff City were surprisingly beaten 2-0 by lowly Bolton Wanderers.

Bristol City, League Cup giant-killers in midweek when they knocked out Manchester United, were held 1-1 away to Queens Park Rangers, allowing Derby County to move above them into third place by beating Millwall 3-0.

Leeds United moved into the playoff places by defeating Hull City 1-0, squeezing out Sheffield United, who drew 2-2 at sixth-placed Aston Villa.

