Wolves open 10-point Championship lead after win at Bristol City

LONDON: Wolverhampton Wanderers came from behind to beat promotion rivals Bristol City 2-1 at Ashton Gate with Ryan Bennett earning the victory with a stoppage-time header in The Championship (second tier).

Bristol City came into Saturday's late kick off having taken 16 points from their last 18 available, a joint-high in the last six games, alongside Leeds United, with victory over Manchester United in the League Cup adding to the feel-good atmosphere around Ashton Gate.

However, despite taking the lead against Wolves - who had Danny Batth sent off in the 14th minute - through Bobby Reid, Wolves stormed back to snatch all three points.

The dismissal of City goalkeeper Frank Fielding was the turning point, with Barry Douglas equalising shortly afterwards, before Bennett headed the last-gasp winner.

Tony Pulis tasted defeat in his first game as Middlesbrough manager after Robert Snodgrass’ third goal for Aston Villa earned Steve Bruce’s men a 1-0 victory at the Riverside.

Pulis was appointed on Boxing Day before the game against Bolton Wanderers, but watched on from the stands as Middlesbrough earned a second successive win.

They could not build on that momentum on Saturday, though, as Snodgrass’ second-half header earned Villa the three points.

Sheffield United’s promotion bid continued to falter as former Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Madine earned Bolton a 1-0 win at Bramhall Lane, meaning Chris Wilder’s side have won just once in their last seven league games.

Bolton's win was their first on their travels in the second tier in 999 days since a 3-0 win over Cardiff City in April 2015.

Another promotion hopeful, Leeds suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat at bottom side Birmingham City, with Jacques Maghoma’s late goal earning Birmingham a first win in eight at St Andrew’s. Fourteen of Birmingham’s last 16 wins in the Championship have been by a one-goal margin.

Hull will also be disappointed with their afternoon’s work after letting a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-2 with Fulham at the KCOM Stadium, meaning they have now lost 19 points from leading positions in the Championship this season. Only Brentford (21) have dropped more.

Substitute Aboubakar Kamara was the hero for Fulham after scoring both goals to salvage a point.

Sunderland continued their improvement under former Wales coach Chris Coleman as Aiden McGeady’s strike secured a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest, while managerless Sheffield Wednesday suffered a 2-0 defeat at Brentford.

Friday night saw Preston North End win 1-0 at Cardiff City and Millwall beat Queens Park Rangers by the same scoreline.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Rex Gowar)