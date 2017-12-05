Wolves restore four-point lead with derby win at Birmingham

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Wolverhampton Wanderers re-established a four-point lead at the top of the Championship with the help of goal-line technology in their 1-0 win over Midlands rivals Birmingham City on Monday.

Wolves had their lead cut on Friday when second-placed Cardiff City won 3-1 at home to Norwich City but did just enough in a tempestuous second-tier clash against Birmingham, who remain in the relegation zone, to reclaim their advantage.

Wolves, who enjoyed a sixth straight win, took the lead after eight minutes when Leo Bonatini followed up to fire home after David Stockdale saved from Ivan Cavaleiro and Diogo Jota.

City defender Michael Morrison cleared the ball but the referee was notified that it had crossed the line.

Bonatini now has 12 goals this season, second to Sheffield United's Leon Clarke in the division.

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves side continued to press for a second but were wasteful in front of goal.

Birmingham faltered after Harlee Dean was sent off for a second yellow in the 83rd minute for throwing Jota to the ground.

Wolves, who are now 10 points clear of the playoff contenders, host struggling Sunderland on Saturday.

