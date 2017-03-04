Wood double lifts Leeds to 3-1 win at Birmingham

REUTERS: Leeds United striker Chris Wood scored twice in a 3-1 win at Birmingham City on Friday that lifted them to within one point of third-placed Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

Wood put Leeds ahead in the 14th minute and, after Craig Gardner equalised with a fine shot just past the hour, restored their lead from close range with his 25th goal of the season.

Alfonso Pedraza struck nine minutes from time with a neat finish to complete the victory over mid-table Birmingham.

"I thought we were second best for the first 60 minutes," Leeds manager Garry Monk told Sky Sports.

"We had a lot of defending to do, but from that point on we took the front foot and got good goals at good times."

Leeds, bidding to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004, are seven points behind second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion who occupy the second automatic promotion place.

Newcastle United top the standings on 73 points ahead of Brighton with 71, both from 34 games, Huddersfield on 65 from 33 and Leeds who have 64 from 35 matches.

