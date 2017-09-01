Wood hat-trick gives New Zealand World Cup advantage over Solomon Islands

AUCKLAND: Captain Chris Wood scored a hat-trick as New Zealand drubbed the Solomon Islands 6-1 on Friday in the first leg of the final stage of Oceania qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Wood scored twice in the first half while Kosta Babarouses gave the home side a 3-0 lead at the break before Solomons' captain Henry Fa'arodo converted a second half penalty to give the visitors a potentially valuable away goal.

Ryan Thomas, however, re-established the three-goal cushion before Michael McGlinchey slotted a free kick past Phillip Mango. Wood grabbed his hat-trick in added time to give New Zealand a comfortable advantage heading into the second leg in Honiara on Sept. 5.

The winner of the two-legged tie will meet the fifth-placed South American side, currently two-times World Cup champions Argentina, in an inter-continental playoff in November.

