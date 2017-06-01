Wood misses England tour of Argentina due to stamping ban

Sport

Wood misses England tour of Argentina due to stamping ban

Northampton Saints flanker Tom Wood was banned for six weeks on Wednesday for a stamping incident that cost him a place in England's squad for next month's tour of Argentina.

Britain Rugby Union - Northampton Saints v Stade Francais Paris - European Rugby Champions Cup Play-Off Final - Franklin's Gardens - 26/5/17 Northampton Saints' Tom Wood is sent off Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic

LONDON: Northampton Saints flanker Tom Wood was banned for six weeks on Wednesday for a stamping incident that cost him a place in England's squad for next month's tour of Argentina.

The 30-year-old had been named in Eddie Jones's squad for England's June 10 and 17 tests in Argentina but was dropped from a revised 32-man list this week given the likelihood of a suspension.

Wood was sent off during last Friday's European Champions Cup playoff win over Stade Francais for stamping on fullback Djibril Camara.

European Professional Club rugby said in a statement that an independent disciplinary committee hearing ruled there had been "reckless contact" with Camara's head.

The committee decided a 12-week ban would be appropriate but halved it after taking into account Wood's guilty plea, expression of remorse and good disciplinary record.

The sanction will include Northampton's pre-season warm-up matches, with Wood free to play again on Aug. 28.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters