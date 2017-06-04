World Cup of Darts: Singapore pair edges out Spain to reach last eight

FRANKFURT: Singaporean darts duo Paul Lim and Harith Lim continued their winning run in the World Cup of Darts in Germany as they beat Spain in the second round to progress to the quarter-finals of the tournament on Saturday (Jun 3).

Picking up where they left off after upsetting top-seeded Scottish pair Gary Anderson and Peter Wright in Round One, the Singaporean pair went on to beat Spain’s Antonio Alcinas and Cristo Reyes 2-1 to advance into the last eight.

Singapore started off brightly in the second round as veteran Paul beat Spaniard Alcinas 4-0 in the opening singles leg, before Harith fell to a 1-4 defeat against his counterpart Reyes.

With the overall scores at 1-1, the game was then decided in the doubles leg as Paul and Harith went on to win 4-0.

The result means that Singapore have advanced into the quarter-finals for the first time since the tournament began in 2010. The country has previously made just the second round in 2014 and 2016.

Speaking to the organisers after the win against Spain, Paul said: "It's amazing ... I’ve been here a few years now with Harith. With the crowd and the atmosphere in the World Cup playing against so many countries, it really is an honour."

"I’ve known Harith for a long time. I knew how he felt when he lost the singles (but) I knew he would redeem himself in the doubles," said 63-year-old Paul. "We are a good team because we know each other for more than 30 years."

"I felt so bad because I played so badly in the singles, so I told myself I had to do something in the doubles," said 47-year-old Harith. "I’m just so happy that we got through."

The Singaporean duo’s next game will be against Belgium’s Kim Huybrechts and Ronny Huybrechts for a place in the last four of the tournament on Sunday.

Watch their second round win against Spain here: