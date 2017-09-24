Wozniacki powers to Pan Pacific title in Tokyo

Caroline Wozniacki ended her string of final failures by beating Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-0 7-5 in Tokyo on Sunday to win her second straight Pan Pacific Open title.

The former world number one, who has now won the event three times, was contesting her seventh final of the season after losing the previous six.

The 27-year-old Dane, seeded third, burst out of the gate behind a strong service game with two aces in a 21-minute first-set rout, looking fresh after her straight-sets win over world number one Garbine Muguruza the previous day.

By contrast, Pavlyuchenkova's gruelling three-set win over Angelique Kerber appeared to have taken a toll and she struggled with accuracy, registering two double faults in the set.

After being swept aside in the opener, Pavlyuchenkova came back strong in the second set and held serve throughout until the final game when Wozniacki converted a break point for the victory.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

