Xavi set to retire at end of season, eyes coaching career

Former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Xavi Hernandez is set to retire at the end of the season and is keen to pursue a coaching career.

The 37-year-old, who won eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues trophies at Barcelona, is currently captain of Qatari club Al-Sadd.

Xavi, renowned for controlling play from a central position, said his ability to recover after a game was declining.

"I've had luck not to be injured and I think my career has come towards its end, there's been a descent," he told Spanish newspaper Sport.

"Qatar allowed me this. Now I see myself being more tired, it's harder to recover, it will surely be my last year of being a footballer.

"I have the idea of getting my coaching licence next year and being a coach."

Xavi collected 133 caps for Spain during a 14-year international career, winning the 2010 World Cup and the European Championship in 2008 and 2012.

