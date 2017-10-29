Yachting: American team Vestas zig-zags to stunning Lisbon win

LISBON: American-Danish yachting team Vestas sailed into Lisbon 10 nautical miles ahead of the favourites on Saturday (Oct 28) having left Alicante in Spain last weekend for the opening leg of the Volvo Ocean Race.

Vestas was around 10 and 20 nautical miles ahead of the two hot favourites, the Spanish craft Mapfre and the China's Dongfeng.

Skippered by American Charlie Enright, the Vestas, with a total of nine sailors aboard, blew a 34-nm lead from overnight when wind dropped to an almost dead calm.

With the River Tagus pushing the Vestas back out to sea the crew zig-zag tacked home with the river.

"There's a lot of work to be done. We won't rest on our laurels," Enright told the race's offical site. "We want to keep coming to work every day hungry to improve."

The next stage, a 7,000 nautical mile haul from Lisbon to Cape Town, which starts November 5, is the longest to ever feature in the race's 13-edition history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Each competitor has a crew of nine and each craft is identical.

The other ports of call on the 45,000nm route are Melbourne, Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Auckland, Itajaí in Brazil, Newport in the US, Cardiff, Gothenburg and The Hague.