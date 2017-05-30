Yachting: Blunder sinks Ainslie at America's Cup, Kiwis roll on

HAMILTON, Bermuda: British yachting legend Sir Ben Ainslie slumped to a fourth straight defeat at the America's Cup qualifiers on Monday (May 29) as France's Groupama Team battled back from a poor start to win.

An error on the third gate from Ainslie's Land Rover BAR boat allowed Groupama, skippered by Franck Cammas, to steal back into a lead which they never relinquished down the stretch in perfect racing conditions in Bermuda's Great Sound.

The French crossed a full 53 seconds ahead of Land Rover BAR, who threw away a promising position for the third race in a row.

The defeat leaves Ainslie's men with a mountain climb if they are to advance to the final of sailing's most prestigious competition.

"Not our finest race but very well sailed by @GroupamaTeamFr," Ainslie later wrote on Twitter. "Time to hunker down, regroup and come back fighting," added the four-time Olympic champion.

After five races, Land Rover BAR are languishing third in the standings behind holders Oracle on five points and Emirates Team New Zealand, who have four. Britain are third with three points.

Groupama's hopes of building on the win over Ainslie however came unstuck in their second race, when they were thrashed by Japan's SoftBank Team Japan, skippered by former Team New Zealand ace Dean Barker.

SoftBank came home a full 2 minutes 34 seconds ahead of the French boat in the most one-sided race of the qualifying rounds to date.

Earlier, a thrilling second race of the day saw Emirates Team New Zealand snatch victory over Sweden's Team Artemis after a late penalty went in favour of the Kiwis.

Artemis, who had battled back to lead after a penalty for an early start, were denied victory after they were ruled not to have allowed the Kiwis enough room for their gybe at the final turn.

The ruling infuriated Artemis's Australian skipper Nathan Outteridge, who could be heard voicing his disgust over his microphone. "No way! That's an absolute joke!" Outteridge was heard to say.

Kiwi skipper Peter Burling unsurprisingly praised the decision. "We were turning the boat as hard as we could and we were lucky not to end up on our side," Burling said. "With these boats travelling at 40 knots you need to allow more room than that," he added.