Yachting: France's Beyou sails to third in Vendee Globe

LES SABLES-D'OLONNE, France: France's Jeremie Beyou snatched third position on Monday (Jan 23) in the Vendee Globe round-the-world race, crossing the finish line four days after record-breaking winning compatriot Armel Le Cleach'h.

The Maître CoQ skipper finished the gruelling solo non-stop race at Les Sables d'Olonne at 1840GMT after 78 days 6 hours and 38 minutes at sea.





The Imoca monohull "Maitre Coq" after crossing the finish line of the Vendee Globe solo around-the-world sailing race. (JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD/AFP)

Le Cleac'h had sealed his place in Vendee Globe folklore on Thursday, crossing the line after 74 days, three hours, 35 minutes and 46 seconds.

Britain's Alex Thomson of Hugo Boss reached the finish line on Friday with Beyou, 40, completing the podium after being forced to retire in 2008 and 2012.

Beyou becomes the fourth skipper to complete the race in less than 80 days after Le Cleac'h, Thomson and France's François Gabart, winner in 2012/2013.

Fifteen of the 29 boats who undertook the 'Everest of the Seas' on Nov 6 last at Sables d'Olonne have yet to finish.