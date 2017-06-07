Yachting: Kiwis capsize in America's Cup challenger race

HAMILTON, Bermuda: Emirates Team New Zealand capsized spectacularly to cap a chaotic day of America's Cup racing on the wind-whipped waters of Bermuda's Great Sound on Tuesday (Jun 6).

All six crew members were said to be accounted for as the race against Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR was black-flagged and support crews began the process of righting the Kiwi catamaran.

The New Zealand boat rose on its hydrofoils rapidly and appeared to lose control, its bows plunging into the water before the boat flipped sideways, its massive wing in the water.

Ainslie, who had crossed the start line in front, immediately slowed.

"I didn't actually see the capsize itself," Ainslie said. "Thank God it sounds like everyone's OK, that's the most important thing."

