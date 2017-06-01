Yachting: Light winds hold up America's Cup racing

HAMILTON, Bermuda: Racing in the second round-robin phase of America's Cup qualifying were delayed on Wednesday (May 31) by a lack of wind, organisers said.

Winds were blowing at two knots on Bermuda's Great Sound, where SoftBank Team Japan were due to take on Groupama Team France in the first of the day's four races.

Winds between six to 24 knots are required to run the race, under the rules of the 35th America's Cup.

Organisers said the races could go ahead later on Wednesday if winds picked up, or be postponed until Thursday, a scheduled off-day.