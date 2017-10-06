Yachting: New York Yacht Club returns to America's Cup

WELLINGTON: The New York Yacht Club (NYYC) said on Friday (Oct 6) it would compete in the 2021 America's Cup in New Zealand after a 14 year absence from sailing's most prestigious regatta.

The NYYC held the Auld Mug from 1851 to 1983, the longest winning streak in sporting history, and last competed for the trophy in 2003.

Commodore Philip Lotz said it was a pleasure to be back with a syndicate called Bella Mente Quantum Racing.

"The America's Cup has always remained close to the heart of the New York Yacht Club, even in the years where we didn't participate as a challenger or defender," Lotz said in a statement.

"For this cycle, a lot of elements have come together in the correct way for the club to enter another challenge."

Team New Zealand, which won the right to host the next America's Cup in Auckland in 2021 after defeating Team USA in Bermuda earlier this year, welcomed the news.

"To have the most famous yacht club in America?s Cup history back after a 14-year hiatus is a significant boost to the event," it said in a statement.

Bella Mente Quantum Racing brings together John "Hap" Fauth, a three-time world champion in the Maxi72 class, and businessman Doug DeVos, a lifelong sailing enthusiast.

DeVos is president of direct-sales giant Amway, ensuring the US syndicate will be well funded.

Four-time America's Cup winner Dennis Conner, said the NYYC's participation would "add to the drama" of the next cup.

"I think it's wonderful," he told New Zealand's Newstalk ZB. "The event needs to have a few competitors that are strong and can challenge Team New Zealand."

Conner led the last NYYC challenge in 2003 but is not part of the 2021 campaign, which will se competitors racing monohulls rather than the hi-tech catamarans used in Bermuda.

He said the event was returning to traditions.

"We all look forward to see how they develop the new boat with the wing and sail and mainsail and the possibility of them foiling downwind will be very interesting," he said.

"Certainly be more interesting than watching a couple of catamarans race around in Bermuda. It's wonderful to see the cup getting back to its roots."