Yachting: New Zealand dispatch Britain to reach America's Cup challenger final

Emirates Team New Zealand moved a step closer to an America's Cup rematch with Oracle Team USA on Thursday as they ended the quest of Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

HAMILTON: Emirates Team New Zealand moved a step closer to an America's Cup rematch with Oracle Team USA on Thursday as they ended the quest of Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Two days after a frightening capsize that threatened their challenge, New Zealand won two out of three races on Thursday to reach the challenger final and extinguish four-time Olympic champion Ainslie's hopes of bringing the coveted Cup to Britain.

New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling made the most of his boat's superior speed in opening the day with a victory that took his team's lead to 4-1 in the best-of-nine semi-final.

Ainslie battled back with a masterful victory in the second race to fend off elimination, but New Zealand seized the advantage at the start of the third and went on to a decisive win.

"That last race we knew what we had to do to win," said Burling, who credited the Kiwi shore crew's massive effort in getting the catamaran ready to sail after the dramatic capsize on the wind-whipped waters of Bermuda's Great Sound on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Zealand suffered a heartbreaking loss to Team USA four years ago in San Francisco, when Oracle roared back from an 8-1 deficit to triumph in the 34th America's Cup.

The Kiwis will now take on either SoftBank Team Japan or Artemis Racing of Sweden for a chance at another shot at Oracle in the 35th America's Cup Match starting June 17.

Team Japan came into Thursday with a commanding 3-1 lead in their semi-final. But Sweden won their first two races of the day to level the series at 3-3, ensuring it will go on to decisive races on Friday as New Zealand enjoy a day off.