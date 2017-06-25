Yachting: New Zealand stay perfect in pursuit of America's Cup

HAMILTON, Bermuda: Emirates Team New Zealand remained perfect in pursuit of the 35th America's Cup on Saturday (Jun 24), opening the day's racing with a fifth victory over holders Oracle Team USA.

The Kiwi's win gave them a 4-0 lead in the first-to-seven points series - which they started with a one-point deficit due to the USA's topping the round-robin qualifying.

Team USA, hoping to turn things around after a five-day break in racing, instead were hindered by two penalties.

Skipper Jimmy Spithill was a fraction early across the startline for a penalty that handed helmsman Peter Burling and the New Zealanders an instant advantage.

But mid-week alterations had borne fruit for the USA, and their foiling catamaran's improved speed let them take the lead on the third leg - only for another penalty for hindering the Kiwis to set them back.

New Zealand were comfortably in front at the fourth mark and powered on to win by more than two minutes.

A defiant Spithill said he still believed the team had made gains and he was aiming for a win in Saturday's second race.

"There is no speed for free, so we are on edge a little bit more," he said. "We had a few issues - the pre-start was obviously frustrating and then we picked up a pen that we were very surprised with.

"The good news is that the boat was going well. I think we can win this next race. We've got the speed."