Yachting: Oracle, Kiwis power on at America's Cup

HAMILTON, Bermuda: Holders Oracle and in-form Emirates Team New Zealand tightened their grip on the America's Cup qualifiers on Thursday (Jun 1).

A day after insufficient winds forced the cancellation of racing on Wednesday, the regatta resumed off Bermuda's Great Sound with modest gusts of around seven knots.

The light wind speed made for challenging conditions but Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill produced a tactical masterclass to defeat SoftBank Team Japan in the third race of the day.

A superb change of tack by Spithill's crew saw the American boat transform a 22-second deficit into a 35-second lead between the fourth and fifth gates to set up the win.

Spithill praised tactician Tom Slingsby for helping to engineer the victory.

"The boys really kept their composure and Tommy did a great job of getting us back in the race and as you can see, it's never over in these boats," Spithill said. "The Japanese allowed us a split and let us go. It was a great move by Tom and that was it."

Oracle, the 2013 champions, now head the round robin standings with seven points after six wins and one defeat. If they top the round robin standings they'll take a bonus point into the final stage of their title defence.

The runners-up from 2013, Emirates Team New Zealand, are second in the standings after clinching their sixth win on Thursday.

The Kiwis powered to victory over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR after an early blunder by the British crew.

The Kiwis were neck-and-neck with Ainslie's men heading towards the first mark before edging fractionally clear.

BRITISH NOSEDIVE

But a disastrous gybe from Land Rover BAR saw the boat nosedive and turn sharply to send Emirates surging clear, with a half-length lead turning into a 350-metre gap within moments.

"What happened? What happened?" a frustrated Ainslie could be heard exclaiming as Emirates pulled away.

From there Kiwi helmsman Peter Burling was always in control and the only question became whether they would manage to lap Ainslie's boat after leading by more than six minutes through the fourth mark.

A miserable race for Ainslie ended with Land Rover BAR retiring before the finish.

"In these light air races it can really come down to the manoeuvring," Emirates team director Glenn Ashby said.

"The boats are extremely tricky to get wound up and get out of the manoeuvre. While you look comfortable going into a manoeuvre it is actually the exit that can be very difficult."

Land Rover BAR recovered in the final race of the session however after a see-saw battle with Groupama Team France, skippered by Franck Cammas.

A late manoeuvre by Ainslie saw the British boat snatch victory near the finish line, to leave Land Rover BAR third in the standings with five points.

It was a second defeat of the day for Groupama, who had lost by nearly six minutes to SoftBank earlier on Thursday.

SoftBank made a perfectly timed start to steal an early lead on the French boat, which nosedived to lose further ground on the Japanese, who quickly built up a 25-second lead through the second mark.

Groupama's failure to get to grips with light winds effectively ended their hopes on the third leg, when they struggled to round gate four to leave themselves three minutes behind. SoftBank eventually won by 5min 59sec.

SoftBank are now fourth in the qualifying standings with three points, with Sweden's Team Artemis in fifth with two points.

Groupama are bottom with two wins from eight races. The bottom team in the round robin phase is eliminated to leave the top four would-be challengers to Oracle to battle in the semi-finals.