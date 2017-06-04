Yachting: Oracle Team USA beat New Zealand, win America's Cup qualifier

REUTERS: Oracle Team USA ensured they will start their defence of the America's Cup with an extra point by beating Emirates Team New Zealand to win the qualifier event on Saturday.

Billed by Oracle Team USA's Jimmy Spithill as the "decider", the U.S. skipper forced a penalty on New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling at the start and established an early lead.

Although the New Zealand crew fought back, a couple of uncharacteristic errors meant they were unable to get ahead of Spithill's 50-foot (15 metre) foiling catamaran.

With Oracle Team USA matching Emirates Team New Zealand on eight points out of 10 with the win, a superior finish in a previous event means they are guaranteed top spot.

The New Zealand crew will now compete against Britain's Land Rover BAR, Sweden's Artemis Racing and SoftBank Team Japan over the coming days to become the challengers to Oracle Team USA in the America's Cup Match final which begins on June 17.

As the highest scoring of the challengers, Emirates Team New Zealand will be able to decide which crew they contest the challenger semi-finals against.

In the second race of the day, Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR won a thrilling duel against SoftBank Team Japan, with the British crew getting the better of Dean Barker at the start.

But the Japanese team chased them round the course on Bermuda's Great Sound and were penalised after a close call between the two speeding catamarans.



(Reporting by Alexander Smith in London; Editing by Ed Osmond)