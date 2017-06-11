Yachting: Sweden beat New Zealand to level America's Cup duel

REUTERS: Sweden's Artemis Racing sailed a near-perfect race to beat Emirates Team New Zealand and level their America's Cup challenger final at one apiece on Saturday,

The Swedish crew skippered by Nathan Outteridge were in superb form from start to finish in the intense foiling catamaran duel on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Outteridge outsmarted his long-standing rival Peter Burling at the start and his six-man crew managed to fend off New Zealand's attempts to pass them.

Artemis Racing managed to stay on their foils for the whole race, while Emirates Team New Zealand kept their hulls out of the water for 99.9 percent of the time.

The winner of the first-to-five series will go on to challenge America's Cup holder Oracle Team USA next week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Alexander Smith in London; Editing by Kevin Liffey)