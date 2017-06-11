Sweden's skipper goes overboard as they lose America's Cup race to New Zealand

Sport

Artemis Racing Sweden, skippered by Nathan Outteridge, races during the deciding race of the 35th America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-finals against SoftBank Team Japan on Jun 9, 2017, in Bermuda's Great Sound. (Photo: AFP/Mark Lloyd)
REUTERS: Artemis Racing's skipper Nathan Outteridge plunged overboard in the Swedish team's America's Cup challenger final on Saturday, allowing Emirates Team New Zealand to get ahead and go 2-1 up in the first-to-five contest.

Outteridge, who is an Olympic gold medallist in the physically demanding 49er skiff, slipped and shot off the back of his "flying" high-tech catamaran as it went through a high-speed, g-force manoeuvre on Bermuda's Great Sound.

The Australian was left stranded in the water, from where he was later picked up by a support boat, leaving his crew mates to try to steer the catamaran for the remainder of the race.

New Zealand's Peter Burling took advantage of the mis-step and gained a commanding lead.

The next races are due to take place on Sunday.

(Reporting by Alexander Smith in London; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters