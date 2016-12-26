Yachting: Thomson passes Cape Horn 48 hours behind leader Le Cleac'h

PARIS: British skipper Alex Thomson took his Hugo Boss craft around Cape Horn on Sunday (Dec 25), almost a full 48 hours behind Vendee Globe leader Armel Le Cleac'h, organisers announced.

Thomson passed the Cape, at the southern tip of Chile, in second place in the solo round-the-world race, but he got there one day, 23 hours and eight minutes behind Frenchman Le Cleac'h on his Banque Populaire VIII vessel.

Le Cleac'h passed the strategic Cape five days faster than the previous record time set by Francois Gabart in 2012.

Thomson set off from Les Sables d'Olonne on France's Atlantic coast 49 days ago, on November 6, and had led the race when he rounded the Cape of Good Hope on the coast of South Africa.

At 1100 GMT on Sunday he trailed Le Cleac'h by 455 nautical miles, although he had been 819 miles behind on Friday evening.

Jeremie Beyou, another French skipper, was more than 1200 nautical miles behind the leader in third place.