Younis reaches 10,000 test runs in first for Pakistan

Younis Khan became the first Pakistan batsman to score 10,000 test runs, guiding his team to a solid position on the third day of the first test against West Indies in Jamaica on Sunday.

REUTERS: Younis Khan became the first Pakistan batsman to score 10,000 test runs, guiding his team to a solid position on the third day of the first test against West Indies in Jamaica on Sunday.

The 39-year-old reached the milestone just after tea when he swept off-spinner Roston Chase to the boundary at Sabina Park in Kingston.

After sharing in a third-wicket partnership of 131 with Babar Azam, he was caught at cover off paceman Shannon Gabriel for 58.

Pakistan were 201 for four wickets at stumps in their first innings, 85 runs behind.

Younis took 208 innings to reach the 10,000 mark, becoming the 13th player to do so. He has averaged just over 53 runs in his 116-test career, scoring 34 centuries.

Advertisement

Indian Sachin Tendulkar heads the all-time list with 15,921 runs.

While Younis deservedly stole the limelight, fast bowler Mohammad Amir also had reason to smile after earlier finishing with 6-44 off 26 economical overs as Pakistan dismissed West Indies for 286, with captain Jason Holder unbeaten on 57.

It was Amir’s best haul since he returned to the test team last year after serving a five-year ban for his role in a spot-fixing scandal when he was a teenager.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Ransom)