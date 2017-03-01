Zalando to keep investing heavily, buys basketball retailer

BERLIN: Zalando, Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer, said it would invest heavily in 2017 and create more than 2,000 jobs, as it announced its first move into physical stores with the acquisition of basketball retailer Kickz.

Zalando said on Wednesday it expected to invest 200 million euros (US$211 million) in 2017, up from 182 million in 2016, primarily in infrastructure, increased automation and software, with new warehouses planned in France, Sweden and Poland.

Zalando forecast sales to grow 20 to 25 percent in 2017 and a margin on adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 5 to 6 percent, in line with its medium-term guidance.

Founded in Berlin in 2008, Zalando has grown rapidly to become one of the biggest employers in the German capital. It plans to add another 2,000 jobs in 2017 to a staff of 12,000 after it already added 1,000 positions to its tech team in 2016.

Zalando shares fell 3.9 percent in pre-market trade.

Zalando said it had agreed earlier this week to buy the retail business of Munich-based Kickz, which runs 15 stores in Germany as well as websites that delivers worldwide, for an undisclosed sum.

Amazon, which is expanding rapidly in fashion and is seen as the biggest threat to Zalando, has also been experimenting with physical retail, albeit so far mostly in food and books.

Zalando, which already reported preliminary fourth-quarter results in January, said sales in the period rose 26 percent to 1.09 billion euros, while adjusted EBIT came in at 96 million, the latter ahead of average analyst forecasts.

Zalando said sales rose 17.5 percent in its core Germany, Austria and Switzerland region to account for half the total, with the region recording an EBIT margin of 15.1 percent.

In the rest of Europe, where Zalando launched later, sales grew at 32.7 percent, although the EBIT margin was lower at 3.3 percent as it invests there in marketing and infrastructure.

(US$1 = 0.9486 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Maria Sheahan)