Zouma signs six-year Chelsea deal, joins Stoke on loan

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has signed a new six-year contract at the club but will spend the 2017-18 campaign on loan with Stoke City, the Premier League champions said on Friday.

The 22-year-old France international has made 71 appearances for Chelsea since arriving at Stamford Bridge at the start of 2014-15 season.

"It is fantastic Kurt has chosen to commit his future to Chelsea," Chelsea's technical director Michael Emenalo said in a statement.

"He has shown his talent since joining us three years ago, and has returned from a serious injury with a fantastic attitude.

"Now he has the opportunity to play regularly in the Premier League and we will be monitoring his progress closely while he is at Stoke."

Zouma featured 13 times for Antonio Conte's side last season, having recovered from a knee ligament injury suffered in February 2016.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)