3 syndicate members jailed in 'heaviest penalty' for Internet piracy in Hong Kong

SINGAPORE: Three offenders involved in a piracy syndicate circumventing paid TV channels were sentenced to jail terms of between 21 and 27 months on Thursday (Dec 28) - the "heaviest penalty ever for Internet piracy in Hong Kong", the city's Customs and Excise Department said.

In a press release, the local authorities said the offenders comprised of the 40-year-old syndicate mastermind, his 54-year-old assistant and a stall owner, also 54. The mastermind was given 27 months' jail, while the other two received 21 months each, the release said.

The agency said this was the first case in Hong Kong in which charges of "providing circumvention device or service" and "conspiracy to defraud" were applied in the successful prosecution against such a piracy syndicate.

A HK Customs spokesperson said the ruling and sentences were a "strong deterrent" to similar piracy activities, and added that the case is "significant in the context of enforcement against Internet piracy".

In a separate press release on Thursday, Cable and Satellite Broadcasting Association of Asia (CASBAA) said the convictions stemmed from a 2014 Customs raid on four residential premises, a warehouse and a commercial electronics retail outlet. Nine people and 38 illicit streaming devices (ISDs) were seized in the operation.

The ISDs, known as Maige TV Box, provided illegal access to hundreds of live TV channels and movies, including channels belonging to PCCW, TVB, BBC, HBO and NBA, among others, it said.

“We congratulate Customs and the Hong Kong police on the successful outcome of this enforcement action”, said Mr John Medeiros, CASBAA chief policy officer. “They uncovered a criminal fact pattern and acted upon it decisively. This type of crime heaps huge illicit profits into the pockets of criminal syndicates behind the manufacture and sale of ISDs, as well as the re-transmission of the unauthorised content.

"Live sports channels, TV series and other premium broadcasting content is being stripped of value by the inundation of ISD boxes which provide illegal access to television programming."

Mr Desmond Chan, deputy general manager for legal and international operations for TVB, said in the same release that this is the first successful case on ISDs in Hong Kong, and it should send a deterrent message to those in the business.

"We believe that Customs will soon step up their efforts in sweeping the local market and work more closely with overseas law enforcement agencies to crack down on ISD activities," Mr Chan added.