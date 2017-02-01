AI wins in poker against top human players

PITTSBURGH: Artificial Intelligence (AI) triumphed over humans in a game that has been one of its biggest challenges - poker.

At a 20-day poker tournament at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh which ended on Monday (Jan 30), four top human poker players pitted their skills against an AI program called Libratus which was invented by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University (CMU).

The AI program collected more than US$1.5 million in chips to emerge victorious over the four human players – Dong Kim, Jason Les, Jimmy Chou and Daniel McAulay.



The Brains vs Artificial Intelligence competition saw them spend 11 hours each day on computer screens battling an unfamiliar opponent.

“The best AI’s ability to do strategic reasoning with imperfect information has now surpassed that of the best humans,” said Libratus co-creator Tuomas Sandholm in a press release.

“The computer can’t win at poker if it can’t bluff,” said Frank Pfenning, head of the Computer Science Department at CMU. “Developing an AI that can do that successfully is a tremendous step forward scientifically and has numerous applications. Imagine that your smartphone will someday be able to negotiate the best price on a new car for you. That’s just the beginning.”

Libratus relied on the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center’s Bridges computer, which, according to CMU, has a “total speed is 1.35 petaflops, about 7,250 times as fast as a high-end laptop and its memory is 274 Terabytes, about 17,500 as much as you’d get in that laptop.”

The program is an improved version of an earlier model known as Claudico which lost in the same tournament in 2015.