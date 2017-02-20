Alibaba forms partnership with supermarket operator Bailian Group

SHANGHAI: Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd has formed a strategic partnership with supermarket operator Bailian Group, extending its push into bricks-and-mortar retail as online growth slows.

Alibaba has also struck a recent deal for a stake in retailer Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd and is seeking to take a controlling stake in Intime Retail Group Co Ltd.

Bailian and Alibaba will initially cooperate on supply chain technology using Alibaba's big data capabilities as well as integrating Alipay payments with Bailian Group's existing membership program.

