Alibaba to set up Europe logistics centre in Bulgaria - report

REUTERS: Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba is planning to set up a European logistics centre in Bulgaria, Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

Representatives of Alibaba Group, GS-Solar Company and GoldPoly Group met Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on Wednesday to explore investment opportunities in the country, the Chinese news agency reported, citing a government statement.

Solar module producer GS-Solar is also considering establishing a plant for the production of solar panels, the report added.

Alibaba was not immediately available for comment.

