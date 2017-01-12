Alibaba to set up Europe logistics centre in Bulgaria - report
- Posted 12 Jan 2017 01:35
REUTERS: Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba is planning to set up a European logistics centre in Bulgaria, Xinhua reported on Wednesday.
Representatives of Alibaba Group, GS-Solar Company and GoldPoly Group met Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on Wednesday to explore investment opportunities in the country, the Chinese news agency reported, citing a government statement.
Solar module producer GS-Solar is also considering establishing a plant for the production of solar panels, the report added.
Alibaba was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)
- Reuters