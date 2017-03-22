Channel NewsAsia

Amazon.com agrees in principle to buy Middle East's Souq.com - sources

Amazon.com Inc has agreed in principle to buy 100 percent of Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com from its shareholders, sources familiar with the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/files

Amazon declined to comment and a spokesperson for Souq.com could not immediately be reached for comment. Goldman Sachs helped to arrange the deal, the sources said.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Tom Arnold; Writing by Andrew Torchia; editing by David Clarke)

- Reuters